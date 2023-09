Eric Tavoukdjian, The New Chief Commercial Officer Of Profi Romania

Eric Tavoukdjian, The New Chief Commercial Officer Of Profi Romania. Retailer Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, on Thursday (August 31) announced that Eric Tavoukdjian had joined the company's management team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), starting May 2023.