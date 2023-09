Impact Reports RON59M Revenue, RON34M Net Profit For H1/2023

Impact Reports RON59M Revenue, RON34M Net Profit For H1/2023. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO) reported revenue of RON59 million for the first half of 2023, compared to RON90 million in the same period of 2022, but its net profit increased to RON34 million from RON13.9 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]