Zentiva Turnover Up 24% YoY To RON450M In H1/2023. Zentiva (SCD.RO), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Romania, had a turnover of RON450.6 million in the first six months of 2023, up 24% from the same period in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]