Comelf Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON4.7M In H1/2023. industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) has announced a net profit of RON4.7 million for the first six months of 2023, double against the level reported in the same period of 2022, and revenue of RON93.5 million, up 13.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]