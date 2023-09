Romcab Targu Mures Ends H1/2023 With RON317M Revenue, Down 77% YoY

Romcab Targu Mures Ends H1/2023 With RON317M Revenue, Down 77% YoY. Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with revenue of RON317 million, down 77% on the year, but its loss shrank to RON16.7 million from RON86.2 million in the first half of 2022, as per its half-year financial report published by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]