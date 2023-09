Chimcomplex Seeks To Contract EUR10M Credit Facility From Alpha Bank

Chimcomplex Seeks To Contract EUR10M Credit Facility From Alpha Bank. Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, has summoned its shareholders on October 3, 2023 to approve a decision to contract a multi-option credit line facility from Alpha Bank for a value of EUR10 million, as per the convening notice (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]