Fondul Proprietatea to shrink on Bucharest Stock Exchange after extraordinary dividend

Fondul Proprietatea to shrink on Bucharest Stock Exchange after extraordinary dividend. Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, will see the price of its shares shrink by between 80% and 90% on September 7, after the payment of special dividends worth RON 9.28 billion (EUR 1.88 bln). September 6 is the last date when Fondul Proprietatea’s shares (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]