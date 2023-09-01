Fondul Proprietatea to shrink on Bucharest Stock Exchange after extraordinary dividend
Sep 1, 2023
Fondul Proprietatea to shrink on Bucharest Stock Exchange after extraordinary dividend.
Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, will see the price of its shares shrink by between 80% and 90% on September 7, after the payment of special dividends worth RON 9.28 billion (EUR 1.88 bln). September 6 is the last date when Fondul Proprietatea’s shares (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]