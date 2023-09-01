Biggest chemical group in Romania remains profitable despite 34% drop in sales in H1

Romanian group Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the leading producer and supplier of vital chemicals in the region, registered a net profit of RON 49.65 million (approximately EUR 10 million) in the first half of 2023, down by 68% compared with the same period of 2022, as its turnover dropped by 34% to (...)