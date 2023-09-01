Listed farming group Holde completes new grain silo after EUR 1.6 mln investment

Listed farming group Holde completes new grain silo after EUR 1.6 mln investment. Holde Agri Invest (BVB: HAI), a Romanian company that operates farmland, has completed the construction of a new silo with a capacity of 10,000 tons at its Frumusani farm in Calarasi county. With this investment worth RON 8 million (EUR 1.6 million), the group has increased its total storage (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]