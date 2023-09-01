 
Romaniapress.com

September 1, 2023

Turkish fashion group opens logistics hub in Bucharest to serve its European network
Sep 1, 2023

Turkish fashion group opens logistics hub in Bucharest to serve its European network.

Turkish menswear brand AC&co. will open a new logistics center in Bucharest, with an area of 1,000 sqm, which will serve its whole European retail network. The company is looking to hire 90 people - 10 to work in the warehouse and another 80 for the 19 stores it operates in Romania. In (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica To Sell RON159.6M Worth Of Electricity To Hidroelectrica Between September And December 2023 Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) the signing of a new contract worth RON159.6 million for the sale of electricity to Romania's largest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica (H2O), between September and December 2023.

Midia Marine Terminal Completes Works On Offshore Terminal Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) that Midia Marine Terminal, member company of the KMG International Group, has successfully completed the turnaround of the offshore marine terminal, which ensures the supply of raw materials to the Petromidia refinery.

Oil Terminal Shareholders Greenlight Real Estate Project To Be Developed By Businessman Iulian Dascalu State-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) that its shareholders approved the establishment of a partnership with developer Iulius Real Estate for the purpose of carrying out an urban regeneration and development project over a 38-hectare (...)

Avicola Slobozia Reports RON4.5M Net Profit, RON145M Revenue For H1/2023 Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON4.54 million, down 9.1% from RON5 million reported in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON60.8 million, up 5.7% on the year, as per data from the company's half-year financial (...)

Infinity Capital Investments Seeks To Sell 5,700 Sqm Of Flaros Land In Bucharest Flaros (FLAO.RO), a company that leases out its own space and is held by Infinity Capital Investments (formerly SIF Oltenia), has secured approval from shareholders to sell four plots of land totaling 5,700 square meters in Bucharest, the General Meeting of Shareholders’ decision published on (...)

Romania Forex Reserves Almost Flat At EUR53.90B On Month In August 2023 Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR53.90 billion at the end of August 2023, close to the EUR53.93 billion level reported at the end of July 2023, central bank data showed on Friday (September 1).

Life is Hard's Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON3.7M In H1/2023 Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a consolidated turnover of RON19.9 million for the first half of 2023, up 19% on the year, and a net profit of RON3.7 million, double against the level reported in the same (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |