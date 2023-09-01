Turkish fashion group opens logistics hub in Bucharest to serve its European network
Sep 1, 2023
Turkish menswear brand AC&co. will open a new logistics center in Bucharest, with an area of 1,000 sqm, which will serve its whole European retail network. The company is looking to hire 90 people - 10 to work in the warehouse and another 80 for the 19 stores it operates in Romania. In (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]