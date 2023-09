Office rents in Bucharest see one of the highest growth rates in Europe



Office rents in Bucharest increased by up to 15.8% in the last 12 months (June 2023 vs. June 2022), with the prime headline rent in the CBD area (Piata Victoriei - Aviatorilor) reaching EUR 22.00/sqm/month, according to data from real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. (...)