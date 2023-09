Romania’s CON-A Building Nokian’s Oradea Tire Plant

Romania’s CON-A Building Nokian’s Oradea Tire Plant. Sibiu-based builder CON-A, owned by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, says the biggest project it is carrying out at this moment is in Oradea. In line with previous ZF data, the biggest investment project now underway in Oradea is the tire plan of Finland’s Nokian Tyres. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]