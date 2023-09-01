 
September 1, 2023

Traditional houses near Romania’s famous Viscri village on sale for less than EUR 0.5 mln
Sep 1, 2023

Sep 1, 2023

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty said it listed for sale a complex of four traditional houses in Grânari, about 20 km from the more famous Viscri - a remote village in Romania’s region of Transylvania where King Charles III also owns a property. The houses are on sale for EUR 495,000. (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON522M From Banks On Sept 4 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON522.5 million from banks on Monday (Sept 4), selling government paper with a nominal value of RON500 million at an annual average yield of 6.71%.

Accor Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel In Pitesti Accor, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, will open a new ibis Styles Hotel in Pitesti, the group said. The hotel chain signed a franchising agreement with HR Eden 2007, which runs the Arges Hotel in Pitesti, which will be refurbished and rebranded as ibis Styles.

White Night of Romanian Film takes place in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara next week Local cinema is again in the spotlight at the White Night of Romanian Film event, set to hold its 14th edition in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara on September 15. The program includes dozens of simultaneous screenings in 15 cinemas and alternative spaces in the three cities. The marathon (...)

Tickets for Brancuși exhibition in Timișoara go on sale Tickets for the exhibition Brâncuși: Romanian sources and universal perspectives, scheduled to take place in Timișoara, are on sale starting September 4th, the organizers announced. The exhibition, a highlight of the city’s European Capital of Culture program, is open between September 30th (...)

Realpolitik: Roman Tolici exhibition opens in Bucharest Realpolitik, a new exhibition of works by Romanian painter Roman Tolici, is open until September 24th at Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest, Mobius Gallery announced. The exhibition “questions the essence of key political systems and influential figures of the past centuries, including (...)

Defence Ministry denies reports of Russian drones falling on Romanian territory Romania's Ministry of Defence (MApN) officially denied reports about Russian drones falling on Romanian territory during yet another attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube on the night of Sunday to Monday. The ministry said the situation generated by the Russian air strikes was (...)

ACAROM: New Car Registrations Up 19% To 99,466 In January-August 2023 New car registrations in Romania increased by 2.82% to 12,891 in August 2023 compared with August 2022, and by 19.3% to 99,466 in January-August 2023, Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM data show.

 


