Traditional houses near Romania’s famous Viscri village on sale for less than EUR 0.5 mln
Sep 1, 2023
Traditional houses near Romania’s famous Viscri village on sale for less than EUR 0.5 mln .
Romania Sotheby’s International Realty said it listed for sale a complex of four traditional houses in Grânari, about 20 km from the more famous Viscri - a remote village in Romania’s region of Transylvania where King Charles III also owns a property. The houses are on sale for EUR 495,000. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]