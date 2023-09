Balkanik Festival to take place in Bucharest in September

Balkanik Festival to take place in Bucharest in September. Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music, now in its tenth edition, will take place between September 8 and 10 in Bucharest, at Uranus Garden and on Uranus Street, offering three days filled with live concerts, an extensive crafts fair, exhibitions, DJ sets, workshops, demonstrations, debates, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]