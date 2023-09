Packaging Maker Promateris Ends 1H/2023 in the Red

Packaging Maker Promateris Ends 1H/2023 in the Red. Promateris (PPL.RO), a Romanian industrial group and the main producer of biodegradable packaging in CEE, ended the first half of 2023 with sales revenues of RON69 million, down 21%, and RON4.8 million losses, from RON5 million profit in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]