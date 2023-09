Austria’s Wienerberger Had EUR46.6M Sales in Romania in 1H/2023, Down 25%

Austria's brick manufacturer Wienerberger, which has seven plants in Romania, posted local sales worth EUR46.6 million in the first half of 2023, down 25% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]