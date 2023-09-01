Romania’s Innovators for Children accelerator selects 11 startups for 2023 edition

Romania's Innovators for Children accelerator selects 11 startups for 2023 edition. Innovators for Children, the acceleration program dedicated to developing and implementing tech solutions that improve the lives of children and youth, selected 11 startups for this year's edition. The program ends with the Pitch Day on October 26. From the 74 applications registered, 11 (...)