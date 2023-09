Romanian PM: European Council president reconfirmed support for Romania’s Schengen accession

Romanian PM: European Council president reconfirmed support for Romania's Schengen accession. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has reconfirmed his full support for Romania's accession to Schengen, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, September 1. The Romanian PM is on an official visit to Brussels, where he is set to meet with several high-ranking