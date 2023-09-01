Bucharest Stock Exchange Approves Adjustment Of Indices For Special Dividend Granted By Fondul Proprietatea

Bucharest Stock Exchange Approves Adjustment Of Indices For Special Dividend Granted By Fondul Proprietatea. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Sept 1) said that during the extraordinary meeting of the Index Committee held on August 31 a series of decisions were approved regarding the stock market indices adjustment, following the special dividend granted by Fondul Proprietatea (FP). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]