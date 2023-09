Life is Hard's Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON3.7M In H1/2023

Life is Hard's Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON3.7M In H1/2023. Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a consolidated turnover of RON19.9 million for the first half of 2023, up 19% on the year, and a net profit of RON3.7 million, double against the level reported in the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]