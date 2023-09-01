Infinity Capital Investments Seeks To Sell 5,700 Sqm Of Flaros Land In Bucharest

Flaros (FLAO.RO), a company that leases out its own space and is held by Infinity Capital Investments (formerly SIF Oltenia), has secured approval from shareholders to sell four plots of land totaling 5,700 square meters in Bucharest, the General Meeting of Shareholders' decision published on