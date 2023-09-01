Oil Terminal Shareholders Greenlight Real Estate Project To Be Developed By Businessman Iulian Dascalu

Oil Terminal Shareholders Greenlight Real Estate Project To Be Developed By Businessman Iulian Dascalu. State-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) that its shareholders approved the establishment of a partnership with developer Iulius Real Estate for the purpose of carrying out an urban regeneration and development project over a 38-hectare (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]