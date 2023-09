Nuclearelectrica To Sell RON159.6M Worth Of Electricity To Hidroelectrica Between September And December 2023

Nuclearelectrica To Sell RON159.6M Worth Of Electricity To Hidroelectrica Between September And December 2023. Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) the signing of a new contract worth RON159.6 million for the sale of electricity to Romania's largest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica (H2O), between September and December 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]