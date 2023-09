Midia Marine Terminal Completes Works On Offshore Terminal

Midia Marine Terminal Completes Works On Offshore Terminal. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday (Sept 1) that Midia Marine Terminal, member company of the KMG International Group, has successfully completed the turnaround of the offshore marine terminal, which ensures the supply of raw materials to the Petromidia refinery. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]