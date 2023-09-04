South Africa's Fortress eyes Globalworth's EUR 250-300 mln logistics portfolio in Romania

South African investment fund Fortress is reportedly considering the option to take over the logistics portfolio of Globalworth in Romania, estimated at EUR 250-300 million, according to sources familiar with the local real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. This would be the largest