Romanian developer Iulius gets permit for 38ha urban regeneration project in Constanta
Sep 4, 2023
The shareholders of Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL), with the Romanian state as the major shareholder (87.75%), approved a broader agreement with major local developer Iulius Real Estate under which the latter will develop a mixed-use urban regeneration project on a 38ha plot of land owned by the (...)
