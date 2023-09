Death toll after LPG fuel station blasts in Romania rises to four

Death toll after LPG fuel station blasts in Romania rises to four. The death toll from the massive explosions that rocked an LPG fuel station in Crevedia over a week ago continues to rise. The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Monday morning, September 4, that a fourth person with burns on over 95% of the body passed away at the Floreasca Hospital in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]