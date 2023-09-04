Romanian compostable packaging producer Promateris reports losses on investments, energy cost

Romanian compostable packaging producer Promateris (BVB: PPL, formerly Prodplast) said its revenues shrank by 21% y/y to RON 69 million (EUR 14 million) in H1, while the EBITDA plunged by 77% y/y to RON 2.68 million and the bottom line turned into RON 4.90 million losses from RON 5.11 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]