Sep 4, 2023
Romanian compostable packaging producer Promateris reports losses on investments, energy cost.
Romanian compostable packaging producer Promateris (BVB: PPL, formerly Prodplast) said its revenues shrank by 21% y/y to RON 69 million (EUR 14 million) in H1, while the EBITDA plunged by 77% y/y to RON 2.68 million and the bottom line turned into RON 4.90 million losses from RON 5.11 million (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]