Vertiv Romania Ends 2022 with 27% Higher Turnover, at EUR16.5M. Vertiv Romania, a provider of critical digital infrastructure solutions and IT support services, in 2023 registered turnover worth above EUR16.5 million (RON81.9 million), up almost 27% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]