Romania’s Biggest Footwear Maker Raffaelo Shoes Factory Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 16% To RON403.7M. Raffaello Shoes Factory, Romania’s largest footwear producer, owned by Italy’s Grisport, in 2022 generated turnover worth RON403.7 million (EUR81.8 million), up around 16% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]