Pharma Wholesaler Europharm Holding Reports over RON896M Turnover in 2022, Up 15%. Drug wholesaler Europharm Holding, a major player on the Romanian market, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON896.4 million (EUR181.8 million), up around 15% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]