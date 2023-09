Toneli Sees 6% Growth in Volumes, 30% in Value in 1H/2023

Toneli Sees 6% Growth in Volumes, 30% in Value in 1H/2023. Florin Panfile, a commercial and CSR director at Toneli, Romania’s leading egg producer, says the company posted an around 6% increase in volumes sold locally in the first half of the year and an around 30% increase by value. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]