Romania's Sorana Cirstea advances to US Open quarterfinals for the first time

Romania's Sorana Cirstea advances to US Open quarterfinals for the first time. Romania's tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday, September 3, after defeating Swiss Belinda Bencic in two sets 6-3, 6-3. This is a major win for the 33-year-old Romanian, as it marks her first appearance in the quarters at the US Open and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]