September 4, 2023

US climate envoy John Kerry to attend Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest
John Kerry, the US presidential envoy for climate, will travel to Bucharest this week to participate in the Three Seas Initiative summit, the Department of State announced. The event is focused on developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure connections between European nations (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mazars Appoints Two New Local Partners To Its Romanian Executive Board Mazars has appointed Catalina Calinescu and Lucian Dumitru as Outsourcing – HR & Payroll Partner, respectively as Tax Partner, to further strengthen the firm’s capabilities and expertise in key areas of our business, starting with September 1, 2023.

EBRD President To Visit Romania For Talks On Country's Economic Situation Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is coming to Bucharest this week, where he will hold talks with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu as well as (...)

Purcari Wineries Appoints Alex Filip As Deputy CEO Purcari Wineries has appointed Alex Filip as Deputy CEO, effective as of January 1, 2024, the company announced in a stock market report on Monday (Sept 1).

Romania Industrial Production Prices Edge Down 0.9% In July 2023 vs July 2022 Romania's industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non–domestic market) decreased by 0.9% in July 2023 compared to July 2022, data from Romania’s National Statistics Institute INS showed on Monday (Sept 4, 2023).

Softbinator Technologies Ends H1 With RON17.6M Revenue And RON556,000 Loss Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a group of IT companies, ended the first half of 2023 with RON17.6 million revenue, an increase of 57% on the year-ago period, as well as RON556,000 loss, unlike the first half of 2022 when it posted RON2.1 milion net profit.

Finance Ministry Raises RON522M From Banks On Sept 4 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON522.5 million from banks on Monday (Sept 4), selling government paper with a nominal value of RON500 million at an annual average yield of 6.71%.

Accor Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel In Pitesti Accor, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, will open a new ibis Styles Hotel in Pitesti, the group said. The hotel chain signed a franchising agreement with HR Eden 2007, which runs the Arges Hotel in Pitesti, which will be refurbished and rebranded as ibis Styles.

 


