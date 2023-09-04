Romanian authorities check bolts at new bridge over the Danube, say vast majority are safe



Public road company CNAIR said that all the bolts used at the safety barrier of the new Brăila bridge over the Danube, nicknamed Romania's Golden Gate, have been checked and the vast majority of them are safe. "Out of a total of 100,000 bolts, 401 were loosened, representing about 0.4% of the (...)