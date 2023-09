Accor Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel In Pitesti

Accor Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel In Pitesti. Accor, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, will open a new ibis Styles Hotel in Pitesti, the group said. The hotel chain signed a franchising agreement with HR Eden 2007, which runs the Arges Hotel in Pitesti, which will be refurbished and rebranded as ibis Styles. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]