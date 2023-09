Softbinator Technologies Ends H1 With RON17.6M Revenue And RON556,000 Loss

Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a group of IT companies, ended the first half of 2023 with RON17.6 million revenue, an increase of 57% on the year-ago period, as well as RON556,000 loss, unlike the first half of 2022 when it posted RON2.1 milion net profit.