Mazars Appoints Two New Local Partners To Its Romanian Executive Board

Mazars Appoints Two New Local Partners To Its Romanian Executive Board. Mazars has appointed Catalina Calinescu and Lucian Dumitru as Outsourcing – HR & Payroll Partner, respectively as Tax Partner, to further strengthen the firm’s capabilities and expertise in key areas of our business, starting with September 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]