EBRD President To Visit Romania For Talks On Country's Economic SituationOdile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is coming to Bucharest this week, where he will hold talks with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu as well as (...)
Accor Set To Open ibis Styles Hotel In PitestiAccor, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, will open a new ibis Styles Hotel in Pitesti, the group said. The hotel chain signed a franchising agreement with HR Eden 2007, which runs the Arges Hotel in Pitesti, which will be refurbished and rebranded as ibis Styles.