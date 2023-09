Romania Industrial Production Prices Edge Down 0.9% In July 2023 vs July 2022

Romania Industrial Production Prices Edge Down 0.9% In July 2023 vs July 2022. Romania's industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non–domestic market) decreased by 0.9% in July 2023 compared to July 2022, data from Romania’s National Statistics Institute INS showed on Monday (Sept 4, 2023). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]