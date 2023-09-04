Sphera Franchise Group Approves RON45M Dividends From Undistributed Net Profit Of Financial Years 2020-2022

Sphera Franchise Group Approves RON45M Dividends From Undistributed Net Profit Of Financial Years 2020-2022. The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, approved on Monday (Sept 4) the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute dividends from the undistributed net profit of financial years 2020-2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]