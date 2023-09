Infinity Capital Buys Nearly 10% Ownership Stake In Flaros

Infinity Capital Buys Nearly 10% Ownership Stake In Flaros. Financial investment company Infinity Capital (SIF5, formerly known as SIF Oltenia) said in a stock market report on Monday (Sept 4) that it had purchased on Sept 1, 2023 some 150,000 shares issued by Flaros (FLAO.RO), a company that leases out own spaces from the former's portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]