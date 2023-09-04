Parts of Russian drone reportedly found on Romanian territoryParts of what is believed to be a Russian drone were found on the territory of NATO member Romania, in Tulcea county, just across the border from Ukraine, defence minister Angel Tilvar confirmed for local news channel Antena 3. The minister visited the area on Wednesday, September 6, after (...)
Energy Minister Says SMRs Can Be The Answer To Energy-Related ProblemsSmall modular reactors (SMRs) can be the answer to the cheap and secure energy dilemma as they are more flexible than large-scale reactors, are easy to locate next to large industrial consumers and can replace district heating that pollutes from coal and gas, Romania's Energy Minister (...)
Moldovan fintech Fagura gets regulatory approval to enter RomaniaMoldova-born fintech platform Fagura received regulatory approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in Romania to start operations in the local market as a crowdfunding services provider. The startup will thus expand into the Romanian financial market under the Fagura.ro domain. (...)