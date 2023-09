Prebet Aiud Seeks To Raise Its Ownership Stake In Roca Investments

Prebet Aiud Seeks To Raise Its Ownership Stake In Roca Investments. Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) is summoning its shareholders on October 11 to approve, among others, the increase in the company's ownership stake in Roca Investments, as the latter's shareholder, through the purchase of shares or the participation in the share capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]