Nielsen: FMCG inflation still 19.3% y/y in Romania in Q2

Nielsen: FMCG inflation still 19.3% y/y in Romania in Q2. The FMCG sales in Romania increased by 17.3% y/y in Q2, in value terms compared to the same period of the previous year, while volumes decreased by 2% y/y – slightly less compared to the 4.6% y/y contraction in Q1, according to NielsenIQ Retail Audit data. Although inflation decelerated to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]