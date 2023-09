Hourly labour cost in Romania up 14.4% y/y in Q2

Hourly labour cost in Romania up 14.4% y/y in Q2. The average hourly labour cost in Romania increased by 8.1% q/q and by 14.4% y/y in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The most significant increases were in construction (+22.5% y/y), administrative and support service activities (+20.5% y/y), electricity, gas, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]