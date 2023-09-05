 
Fiscal package “mostly agreed” in Romania, but uncertainty remains high
Fiscal package "mostly agreed" in Romania, but uncertainty remains high.

The package of fiscal measures aimed at boosting the budget revenues was “broadly agreed over” by the ruling coalition, finance minister Marcel Bolos announced on September 4 - while admitting that rather radical steps such as the 1% revenues tax on large-sized companies and a special tax on (...)

Parts of Russian drone reportedly found on Romanian territory Parts of what is believed to be a Russian drone were found on the territory of NATO member Romania, in Tulcea county, just across the border from Ukraine, defence minister Angel Tilvar confirmed for local news channel Antena 3. The minister visited the area on Wednesday, September 6, after (...)

Energy Minister Says SMRs Can Be The Answer To Energy-Related Problems Small modular reactors (SMRs) can be the answer to the cheap and secure energy dilemma as they are more flexible than large-scale reactors, are easy to locate next to large industrial consumers and can replace district heating that pollutes from coal and gas, Romania's Energy Minister (...)

Moldovan fintech Fagura gets regulatory approval to enter Romania Moldova-born fintech platform Fagura received regulatory approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in Romania to start operations in the local market as a crowdfunding services provider. The startup will thus expand into the Romanian financial market under the Fagura.ro domain. (...)

Renovatio Solar completes 400 kWp PV project for KLG Europe Logistics Romania Renovatio Solar, a company from the Renovatio ecosystem, said on September 6 that it completed a 400 kWp photovoltaic (PV) project for KLG Europe Logistics Romania, one of the leaders of the local logistics and transport services market. The project involved the installation of 888 solar (...)

Poets from 27 countries come to international poetry festival in Bucharest next week Poets from 27 countries on four continents are expected to attend the 2023 edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB). Roughly 50 events will be held during this year’s festival, scheduled for next week - September 11-17, such as public readings, performances, debates, round (...)

KLG Europe Logistics Installs 888 Photovoltaic Panels at Bolintin Deal Warehouse Renovation Solar, a company part of Renovatio group, a major player in Romania’s solar energy and green technology, has recently completed a 400 kWp photovoltaic project for logistics company KLG Europe Logistics Romania.

Russian attacks "very close" to border but no drone landed in Romania, president Iohannis says President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, September 5, that although recent Russian attacks on Ukraine hit very close to the border with Romania, "no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania." Ukrainian officials recently said Russian drones launched during an overnight attack (...)

 


