Fiscal package “mostly agreed” in Romania, but uncertainty remains high

Fiscal package “mostly agreed” in Romania, but uncertainty remains high. The package of fiscal measures aimed at boosting the budget revenues was “broadly agreed over” by the ruling coalition, finance minister Marcel Bolos announced on September 4 - while admitting that rather radical steps such as the 1% revenues tax on large-sized companies and a special tax on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]