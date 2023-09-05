Romanian swimming star David Popovici urges fans to give to charity for his birthday

Romania's swimming star David Popovici urges his fans to mark his 19th birthday by donating to charity. His target is to raise EUR 45,000, money that will be used by the Hope and Homes for Children Foundation to buy an apartment for five brothers, all gifted musicians.