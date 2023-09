Transgaz Set to Operate Natural Gas Transmission System of Republic of Moldova Starting September 19

Transgaz Set to Operate Natural Gas Transmission System of Republic of Moldova Starting September 19. Transgaz, a company majority owned by the Romanian state, will also operate the natural gas transmission system of the Republic of Moldova, on the basis of a 5-year contract signed by its subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz, with Moldovatransgaz. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]