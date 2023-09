Gi Group appoints new CEO & country manager for Romania

Gi Group appoints new CEO & country manager for Romania. Milan-based Gi Group, one of the world leaders in labor market development services, appointed Tiziano Rodolfo Roseto as the new CEO and country manager for its operations in Romania, effective September 1. From this position, Roseto takes over the implementation of the local strategy, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]